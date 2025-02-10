Mary Matha festivities begin at Gunadala shrine

Vijayawada: The three-day annual Gunadala Mother Mary festivities began on a grand note on Sunday with the rituals performed by Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Most Rev Telagatoti Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Fr Muvvala Prasad, Fr M Gabriel, Rector Fr Yelati William Jayaraju and other priests.

The special “Samishti Divya Pooja Bali” (Holy Mass) was performed at 7:00 am, followed by a cultural performance at the Bishop Gracy High School Grounds. A large number of devotees attended the shrine on the first day and offered prayers.

Bishop Rajarao in his message to the devotees said that 2025 has been declared the Jubilee Year by the Holy Father, Pope Francis. He spoke of the Gunadala Shrine as a place of miracles, where devotees find solace and blessings. He stressed that when people face difficulties and pain, they should seek the blessing of Virgin Mary, who, through her prayers, brings God’s grace to alleviate the suffering.

After the spiritual message, a “Holy Mass” offered at the altar, by Bishop Joseph Rajarao and other priests. A large procession of devotees, led by Fr William Jayaraju, took place at 3 pm through the streets of Gunadala, with devotees carrying the statue of Mother Mary, continuing the tradition.

Special Holy Mass was offered at 6:00 pm. The event was led by Bishop Dr Karanam Daman Kumar from Nalgonda and Bishop Joseph Rajarao from Vijayawada Catholic Diocese, along with other clergy members.

The day was filled with vibrant cultural performances that captivated the devotees. The youth centre’s performances, a Kolatam (traditional dance) from Gunadala, cultural performances by students from Carmel Nagar Blind School, Christian devotional songs and performances by music groups from Machilipatnam and Gunadala added to the festive spirit.

More than 1,000 police personnel were drafted for the special duty and the APSRTC is operating special services. The SC Railway arranged a special halt at Gunadala Railway Station.