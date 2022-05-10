Meters for 18 lakh agricultural motors to be fixed in 6 months

Vijayawada: Meters will be installed for 18 lakh agricultural power connections in the state within six months, said minister for energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister said that by arranging meters the government will come to know the power consumption of farmers and the will transfer money towards the power bills directly to their bank accounts. By this, the farmers can question the distribution companies (discoms) to ensure quality power supply. He said the opposition parties are resorting to false campaign on meters to agricultural connections.

Ramachandra Reddy said that meters were fixed for 28,000 agricultural connections in Srikakulam district as a pilot project during 2021-22. Farmers in the district consumed 101.51 million units during 2020-21, before the fixing of meters. The minister said after fixing meters the farmers of the same district consumed 67.76 million units, which indicates of reduction in power consumption by 33.75 million units.

He directed the officials to see that farmers open bank accounts for receiving the power subsidy amount into their accounts directly. He said efforts are on to install smart meters for agricultural connections.

Stating that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on supplying quality power free of cost to farmers, the minister criticised the opposition parties for resorting to false campaign on meters to agricultural sector. On Jaganna housing colonies, the minister directed the officials to ensure power supply to colonies on priority basis. He said the AP Power Finance Corporation will sanction loans to the discoms to complete the works.