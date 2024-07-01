Live
- HLC modernisation neglected for 2 decades
- Curtain falls on British-era laws
- Fulfil promises given to farmers, Cong demands
- BRS to move SC against new three criminal Acts
- YSRCP weakening in Nellore dist with more exits
- Stage set for NTR Bharosa pension distribution
- Parliament set to witness stormy debate
- Ramco cements conducts medical camp
- BRS yet to clear air on Maha polls; party workers in a bind
- Bapatla: Awareness programme held on newly enacted laws
Minister Kolusu to take part in pension distribution today
Eluru: Minister of Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy will participate in the distribution of NTR Bharosa pension on...
As part of the implementation of the promises made by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu before the election, the old age pension for the month of July will be Rs 4,000 and the arrears of the last three months will be Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 7,000.
He said that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of Rs 182.73 crore to 2.68 lakh beneficiaries in Eluru district. He called upon party leaders, mandal, village and ward leaders and fans to distribute pensions to the grandparents at 6 am in coordination with the Secretariat employees.
He will participate in pension distribution at Pothureddypalli village in Nuzvid Rural mandal at 6 am at Gandhinagar in Nuzvid at 7:30 am and at Augiripalli town at 10 am.