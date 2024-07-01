Minister Kolusu to take part in pension distribution today

Eluru: Minister of Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy will participate in the distribution of NTR Bharosa pension on Monday.

As part of the implementation of the promises made by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu before the election, the old age pension for the month of July will be Rs 4,000 and the arrears of the last three months will be Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 7,000.

He said that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of Rs 182.73 crore to 2.68 lakh beneficiaries in Eluru district. He called upon party leaders, mandal, village and ward leaders and fans to distribute pensions to the grandparents at 6 am in coordination with the Secretariat employees.

He will participate in pension distribution at Pothureddypalli village in Nuzvid Rural mandal at 6 am at Gandhinagar in Nuzvid at 7:30 am and at Augiripalli town at 10 am.