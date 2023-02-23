Muslims urged to embark plane at Vijayawada for Haj

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh State Haj Committee chairman Badvel Shaik Ghouse Lazam appealed to the Muslims from all over the State to board the plane at Vijayawada for Haj pilgrimage since the State government has been providing all the facilities.

Addressing the media along with MLC Isaac Basha here on Wednesday, Ghouse Lazam said that the State government had announced that Haj pilgrims with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh would be given Rs 60,000 and Rs 30,000 would be given to those with an annual income of more than Rs 3 lakh. Last year 1,100 pilgrims left for Haj pilgrimage and this year the number of pilgrims would be 3,000, he added.

The Haj pilgrims from any State may board the plane from any State. However, if they board the plane from Vijayawada, the State government would give them some gifts. He appealed to the Haj pilgrims to choose Vijayawada for boarding the plane for Haj.

Ghouse Lazam said that it would be easy for monitoring and tracking if the Haj pilgrims choose Vijayawada to leave for Mecca. He said that arrangements are being made for 3,000 people at Vijayawada embarkation point. The old terminal at Vijayawada is completely reserved for Haj pilgrims. The government is extending help in cash like never before.

The Haj committee chairman appealed to the Haj pilgrims to select Vijayawada as the first option and they may choose any other city as second option. However, the Haj pilgrims, who choose other States, may not get the facilities extended by the AP government. He announced that medical help and government employees as volunteers would be arranged if they board the plane at Vijayawada.

Several minority leaders and Haj Committee members were also present at the meeting.