Need for collective efforts to reach out to public stressed

Vijayawada: Coordinated and collective efforts in reaching out to the public through outreach activities will have a manifold effect in publicising the government programmes benefiting people, said Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau Rajinder Chaudhry.

Addressing stakeholders representing various Central Government offices, Public Sector Organisations at the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) meeting here on Thursday, he said that the purpose of IMPCC meeting is to provide a platform to various organisations under the government for better coordination and collective sharing of information, as well as, addressing instances when in crisis and in containing negative news.

He also underlined that the IMPCC is aimed at highlighting various activities being undertaken in Central and State media units, PSUs. He highlighted the role and functions of the Press Information Bureau, AP and Central Bureau of Communication, AP region, with the mandate to disseminate information to the print, electronic media and the social media on Government’s policies. Representatives of Central media units including Railways, Postal Department, Income Tax, KVIC, Airport Authority, NSSO, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Press Information Bureau, Central Bureau of Communication, AP Information and Public Relations Department, Food Corporation of India and School of Planning and Architecture participated in the meeting.