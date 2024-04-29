  • Menu
New railway zone works will begin soon in Vizag: Dinakar

BJP state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar addressing a press conference at party state office in Vijayawada on Tuesday
The BJP leader points out that the Centre had allocated Rs 10 cr in the Budget in this regard

Vijayawada: BJP AP chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has said on Sunday that the Central government is expected to commence operations for the railway zone at Visakhapatnam in the current financial year 2024-25 and Rs 10 crore was allotted in the budget to start the works.

In a press release, Dinakar said the allocation of Rs 10 crore shows the commitment of the Union government to take up the railway zone construction works. He said the double engine Sarkar will be formed in AP very soon and the new railway zone works will start.

He alleged that Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has leveled false allegations against the Central government that it had delayed the creation of new railway zone with headquarters in Vizag.

Dinakar said 52 acres land was allotted for the railway zone at Mudasarlova situated in the Mudasarlova reservoir catchment area, making any construction at the location impossible.

He said the land allotted by the State government is not suitable for setting up railway zonal office. Dinakar asserted that the double engine Sarkar will start the new railway zone works soon.

