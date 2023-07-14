Ongole: Avail of new opportunities, Collector AS Dinesh Kumar tells coop societies

Ongole : Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar advised the cooperative societies to grab new opportunities and mould themselves according to the changes in the field.

He presided over the first District Cooperative Development Committee meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday and reviewed establishment of new Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), computerisation of the existing PACS, offering services of Common Service Centres (CSC) through the PACS, establishment of Jan Aushadhi Centres, petrol bunks, LPG distribution centres through the PACS. He also reviewed the Fisheries Cooperative Societies and Farmers’ Producers Organisations and gave a few suggestions on organic farming, exports and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.

Speaking at the meeting, Collector Dinesh Kumar explained that every PACS will get a benefit of Rs 3.91 lakh through computerisation of PACS taken up by the Union government. He said that transparency in transactions and speedy and better services to the farmers can be achieved through the computerisation of PACS. He ordered the officials to look for the opportunities like establishing Jan Aushadhi centres and other businesses through the PACS, to earn more profits. He ordered them to initiate salt cooperative societies in the district and explore the chances of exports of organic farming products and fisheries cooperative societies. The Collector ordered District Cooperative Officer Polisetty Rajasekhar to submit a report by coordinating with the related departments soon and directed the line departments to achieve better results in the primary sector by working with cooperation. Joint Collector Dr K Srinivasulu, JDA Srinivasa Rao, JD Fisheries Chandrasekhar Reddy, PDCC CEO Prakash, SCPR Kondaih and others also participated in the meeting.