Ongole: Sidda Sudheer bags ‘Outstanding Business Entrepreneur’ Award
Sidda Sudheer receiving the JCI Outstanding Business Entrepreneur Award in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Ongole : Prominent industrialist, YSRCP leader and TTD Board member Sidda Sudheer received the Junior Chamber International National Level Outstanding Business Entrepreneur Award in a ceremony held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Junior Chamber International presents Three Outstanding Businessmen/ Industrialist/ Professional Awards every year to the individuals on nomination from the members.

This year, Sidda Sudheer received the Outstanding Business Entrepreneur Award for his services to the industrial world, for establishing industries, providing employment for many. The labour minister of Karnataka state Santosh S Lad participated as the chief guest in the programme.

Sidda Sudheer said that he is happy that his work is being recognised nationally. He said that the award increased his responsibility, and assured to extend his cooperation to the JCI network.

