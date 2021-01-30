Only Congress can achieve AP development, says Jagga Reddy

Vijayawada: Telangana Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) said here on Friday that only Congress could achieve national status to the Polavaramproject, and the development of Andhra Pradesh is possible only with Congress party.

Addressing media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, he said that the Congress administration was very good in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. "Congress party treated all the three regions as its three eyes," he recalled.

He said that the Congress had treated all the religions equally with respect. Admitting that the people of Andhra Pradesh were angry with the Congress for dividing the State, he said that the Andhra Pradesh did not suffer any loss due to the Congress. He appealed to the people to give power to the Congress party in the next elections.