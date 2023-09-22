Rajamahendravaram: 26th workshop of AINPT organised at CTRI

Rajamahendravaram : The 26th biennial workshop of the All India Network Research Project on Tobacco (AINPT) was organized at ICAR-Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) here on Thursday under the leadership of Dr M Sheshu Madhav, Director, ICAR-CTRI and Project Coordinator of AINPT. Dr DK Yadava, Assistant Director General (Seeds), ICAR, New Delhi graced the occasion through virtual mode. Dr Sheshu Madhav presented the salient achievements of AINPT centres.

Dr TGK Murthy explained the importance of germplasm, conservation, and maintenance of true types by all the AINPT centres and also emphasized the role of plant breeders in germplasm collection and protection.

Dr U Sreedhar appreciated the efforts of plant breeders in evolving five high-yielding tobacco varieties/hybrids and developing more varieties/ hybrids for the benefit of the farming community.

Dr C Chandrasekhara Rao suggested identifying the yield gaps and orienting the research toward the development of high-yielding varieties. Dr Yadava, Assistant Director General (Seeds), directed the scientists to drive their research towards low tar with less harmful substances and semi-flavourful varieties development in tobacco and also to focus on mechanization in tobacco cultivation to reduce the cost of cultivation.

On the occasion, AINPT Annual Report 2022-23 and other publications were released by the dignitaries. During the technical sessions discussions were held and the action plan for the technical programme for the next season was finalised.