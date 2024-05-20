Rajamahendravaram: 75% of doctors facing verbal, physical attacks

Rajamahendravaram:Well-known psychiatrist Dr Karri Rama Reddy said that unnecessary tensions and attacks on doctors can be avoided by informing the patient’s relatives in detail and in advance about the condition of the patient who has come to the doctor and the complex problems that may arise during the treatment.

Rajahmundry Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (ROGS) organised a discussion on ‘Violence against doctors - Public awareness’ on Sunday. A panel discussion was held on the topic of attacks on hospitals and doctors. Dr Rama Reddy acted as the moderator.

Doctors and relatives of patients should also be subject to certain rules and ethical codes in this regard, he advised. He said that it is necessary to create an environment to correct the deficits on both sides. He advised doctors to maintain good relations with people in public life including the media persons.

Medico-Legal Consultant from Mumbai Dr Hitesh Bhatt participated as chief guest in the event. He elaborated on the problems faced by doctors in present society and the remedies. He advised the doctors to make adequate arrangements for protection from mob attacks by the patient’s relatives.

He said that there is flexibility in the law to make arrangements for self-defence and counter-attack for self-defence. Hospitals should have CC cameras in all departments including the consultation room. He advised doctors to arrange emergency exits to escape safely during attacks.

President of the ROGS Dr Kode Aruna Kumari while inaugurating the meeting said that currently, 75 per cent of the doctors are facing verbal or physical attacks, insults, and vandalism.

She said that in this background, to provide medical services to a patient with complex problems, they have to think twice. She said when any problem arises; the media should try to present the real situation to society instead of just focusing on sensationalism.

Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, YSRCP leader Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi, District Legal Service Authority Secretary K Prakash Babu, retired police officer K Salmon Raju, Journalist VSS Krishna Kumar, medical experts Dr Kandula Sai, Dr Y Guru Prasad, Dr A Padmalatha, Dr Vasireddy Bindu, Dr P Komala and others spoke.

Dr M Devi Sree, Secretary of the Society proposed a vote of thanks.