Rajamahendravaram: Rythu Bharosa benefits distributed

Rajamahendravaram : Under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan Yojana, the first instalment of this year Rs 7.19 crore, and input subsidy of Rs 68.62 lakh have been deposited in the bank accounts of 9,590 tenant farmers in the district, informed East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha.

On Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy transferred these funds from Tadepalli, while a district-level programme was held at the Collectorate in Rajahmundry.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that farmers are being supported at all levels through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs). ‘Steps are being taken to ensure that their produce gets a market price. During natural calamities, compensation is being provided to the damaged crop in the same season, thus supporting farmers.’

She further informed that regarding horticultural crops damaged by untimely rains in May-June and July-August 2023, as many as 673 farmers have been provided input subsidy of Rs 68 lakh. In case of crop damage, input subsidy in the same season is a great thing, she added.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said not only YSR Rythu Bharosa has been provided to tenant farmers, but also assistance for farmers cultivating forest and endowments lands. So far, the government has provided Rs 1,977 crore as input subsidy to 22.85 lakh farmers.

DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao and others present on the occasion.