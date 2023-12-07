Rajamahendravaram: SP P Jagadeesh lauds services of home guards

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh attended as chief guest in 61st Home Guards Raising Day celebrations organised at the District Police Office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said that home guards are an integral part of the Police department and they are providing selfless services and their services during emergencies are priceless.

Some of the home guards work as typists in the police station and some of them work in the computer department, he said. He recalled that home guards are helping community in natural calamities.

Later, SP met home guards, interacted with them and asked concerned authorities to solve their problems immediately.

The best-serving Home Guards in the district P Rambabu, D Kameswara Rao, P Nageswara Rao, MD Shankar, and B Manga were felicitated by the SP.

On behalf of the East Godavari District Home Guard Unit, the District SP was honoured. Additional SP (Law and Order) M Rajini, Additional SP (AR) Chenchi Reddy and others were present.