Rajamahendravaram: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conspiring to stall TDP’s readiness for polls, alleges Nara Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely lost the trust and power of the people and doing politics by depending only on police power, criticised TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

On Friday night, he held a meeting with the party’s key leaders at Camp Residence in Rajamahendravaram and discussed latest political situation. Lokesh explained that Jagan’s original conspiracy was to make the TDP unable to run for the elections by suppressing everyone from workers to the supremo by filing illegal cases.

But the power of ruling party and money cannot stand before the power of the people. Lokesh called upon the party leaders to take up more vigorous protest programmes against the vendetta politics of the government.

The TDP leader explained to the party leaders about the legal battle in Delhi for the last three weeks against the illegal cases filed by the government. He said that the fight should be continued simultaneously in the public sphere and the courts. He said the CID has become more absurd by trying to believe that the donations received by the TDP as a political party are corrupt money in the Skill Development case.

The TDP leaders opined that people have fully understood the fact that these are false cases even after 28 days of Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest as the investigating agency has not been able to produce any evidence.

The party leaders have decided to work with all their might to make the Kanthi tho Kranthi movement a success. Every activist, party fan, and sympathiser decided to turn off the lights in the house for five minutes from 7 pm on Saturday and come out to light a candle or cell phone to show solidarity.

Former Ministers Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, K Ravindra, MPs Kesineni Nani and K Rammohana Rao, Ex MLC Apparao, party leaders Adireddy Vasu and others participated.