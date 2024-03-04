Reunion held for Nunna ZPHS 2008-09 batch

Vijayawada: Nunna Zilla Parishad High School 2008-09 batch alumni reunion was held at the high school on Sunday. Alumni members with their families attended the reunion meeting and recollected their old memories.

The old students paid tribute to their friends who passed away and recollected their association.

Former students introduced themselves to others and explained about their present profession and details of their families. They felicitated their teachers and present teachers working in the school.

Nunna ZP High School Head Master Vazrala Bhupal Reddy, SCERT representative Sarikonda Satish, Surampalli ZPHS HM K Hari Charan, teachers and others were present.