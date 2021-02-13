Sarpanch candidate gives birth to girl after casting her vote

Vijayawada: A woman contestant for the post of sarpanch was overjoyed as she cast her vote in the panchayat polls and subsequently gave birth to a baby girl on the Saturday. The incident took place at Korukallu village of Kalidindi mandal in Krishna district on Saturday.



The contestant B Leela Kanaka Durga has campaigned in the village for the victory. Jana Sena and BJP have extended support to Kanaka Durga. She was contesting in the second phase of panchayat polls held in Gudivada revenue division.

After visiting the polling station and casting the vote, she got labour pains and was immediately shifted to the government hospital in Kaikaluru. She gave birth to a baby girl and was elated over two incidents happening on same day as she exercised her vote and later gave birth to a baby girl.

She was safe and sound

in the hospital. Family members and other villagers visited the hospital and congratulated her.