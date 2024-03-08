Live
Sharmila stages protest at SBI
Vijayawada: APCC chief YS Sharmila along with other Congress leaders staged a dharna in front of the SBI at Gandhi Nagar here on Thursday demanding the SBI to reveal the details of electoral bonds.
Supreme Court of India has asked the SBI to reveal the details of electoral bonds but the SBI authorities are not following the orders. She said SBI is the people’s bank and not PM Modi’s bank. She said the bonds were issued to benefit the BJP and demanded the bank authorities to immediately reveal the details.
She said the Congress party welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds and now the BJP is afraid of bonds.
