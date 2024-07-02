Social family drama ‘Kanakapushya Ragam’ mesmerises audience

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha organised a yesteryear social family drama titled ‘Kanakapushya Ragam’ at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here on Sunday.

Sixty years back this play was staged for the first time in Vijayawada, which was directed by late K Venkateswara Rao. As part of Venkateswara Rao’s centenary celebrations, Drusya Vedika members presented ‘Kanakapusya Ragam’, written by Raghava and directed by SK Misro.

Though the drama is old, the dialogues are relevant to present society. Rajasekharam lives with his son (Aanand), dumb daughter (Lakshmi) and his friend’s daughter (Kanakam). Kanakam and Anand fall in love with each other. Due to some family reasons Aanand gets married to Prasada Rao’s sister and Lakshmi will marry Prasada Rao. The story ends with the marriage of Kanakam and Sundaram.

The performance of artistes Dontala Prakash, B Roopaa Sri, E Bhagyaraj, Kathi Syam Prasad, GND Kusuma Sai, E Ramesh Babu and Borra Nareen were appreciated by the audience. The expressions and modulation were outstanding. At every point, director Misro has taken care for the success of the play. The struggle scenes between Rajasekhar and Kanakam, Rajasekhar and Aanand were superb. The scenes of Prasada Rao with Rajasekhar, Kanakam, Lakshmi and Aanand were also well received by the packed auditorium. The climax scene was pleasantly portrayed by the director.

Apt lighting design, stage design and make up have elevated the drama status. Pre-recorded music also scored good marks. The play was technically supported by Sridhar (Make up), Phani (stage), Suresh (Lighting), Nandivada Kiran Kumar (Recording), Sirika Appalanaidu (Songs), O Vishnu Priya (voice), Venkateswara Rao and R Satyanarayana Raju (Sound), Sanjay and Rama Rao. The artistes who performed in ‘Kanakapushya Ragam’ felicitated director Misro. Noted artistes UV Subbaraya Sarma, Kota Sankara Rao, PVN Krishan and PV Bhaskar Sarma played their roles with perfection.

This mega play ‘Kanakapushya Ragam’ was organised by Hemadri Prasad and the event was conducted by Padmasri, the secretary of Drusya Vedika.