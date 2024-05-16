Live
- Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI on K. Kavitha's bail plea
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Special pujas performed to Goddess Pratyangira Devi
Guntur : Special pujas, abhishekams were performed to fierce and powerful Goddess Pratyangira Devi on the occasion of her birth day on Wednesday at Sri Saiva Kshetram at Tallayapalem under the aegis of Sri Saiva Kshetram seer Sri Sri Sri Siva Swamy. Abhishekams were performed with panchamrutham, sugandha dravyams.
A large number of devotees visited Sri Saiva Kshetram at Tallayapam and performed pujas to the Goddess Pratyangira Devi seeking her blessings to solve their long pending problems and fulfill their wishes. The temple authorities offered teerdham and prasadam to the devotees who visited the temple.
