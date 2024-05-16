Special pujas performed to Goddess Pratyangira Devi

Guntur : Special pujas, abhishekams were performed to fierce and powerful Goddess Pratyangira Devi on the occasion of her birth day on Wednesday at Sri Saiva Kshetram at Tallayapalem under the aegis of Sri Saiva Kshetram seer Sri Sri Sri Siva Swamy. Abhishekams were performed with panchamrutham, sugandha dravyams.

A large number of devotees visited Sri Saiva Kshetram at Tallayapam and performed pujas to the Goddess Pratyangira Devi seeking her blessings to solve their long pending problems and fulfill their wishes. The temple authorities offered teerdham and prasadam to the devotees who visited the temple.