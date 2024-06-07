Team Naidu in the making

PROBABLE NAMES

Butchaiah Chowdary (TDP)

Raghurama Krishnam Raju (TDP)

P Narayana (TDP)

Anam Ramanayarana Reddy (TDP)

Nadendla Manohar (JSP)

Kamineni Srinivas (BJP)

Vishnukumar Raju (BJP)

Vijayawada: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is slated to take oath as Chief Minister on June 12, is busy choosing his team of ministers. It is learnt that Jana Sena which had played a key role in firming up the pre-poll alliance in the state and had the highest strike rate of 100 percent by winning all the 21 seats it has contested, would get at least three berths in the council of ministers.

The TDP has also offered two posts to the BJP, sources said. Andhra Pradesh can have a Cabinet of 27 members which means that the TDP would be able to accommodate 22 of its members. Naidu will also have to take care of social justice and regional balancing in the formation of the ministry.

The list of aspirants is rowing, and it will be a big task for Naidu to finalise the list.



He would be busy with the NDA meetings and bargaining for the Central berths with the BJP and will have to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Also Naidu plans to make the swearing-in of his Cabinet on June 12 a big event by inviting all the partners of the NDA and PM Modi, Amit Shah and others.

It is learnt that the possibility of making Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as Deputy Chief Minister is not ruled out. Another important leader Nadendla Manohar may be offered a key portfolio like Revenue. The speculation is that the TDP would propose the name of Mandali Buddha Prasad as the Speaker. Prasad has the experience of having worked as Deputy Speaker in the past.

Prominent names that are making rounds from the TDP are that of Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Raghurama Krishnam Raju, P Narayana and Anam Ramanayarana Reddy among others.

From the BJP, the names that are making rounds are that of Kamineni Srinivas and P Vishnukumar Raju.

It is also being speculated that there was a possibility of giving the post of TTD Chairman to Vemireddy Prasanth Reddy. However, a clear picture would emerge by Monday or Tuesday.