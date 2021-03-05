Vijayawada: 230 government women employees participate in sports

Vijayawada: Every employee should take part in some sports activity to maintain good health and happiness, said district collector A Md Imtiaz while flagging off the sports competitions for the government women employees as part of the forthcoming International Women's Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

The collector said that sports activity or regular exercise is more important for women as they perform the official work as well as domestic chores. He complimented women as the busiest managers as they perform duties both at office and home.

The sports activities like kabaddi, Kho-Kho, tennikoit, shuttle badminton, athletics, discuss throw, caroms, brisk walk, essay writing, elocution would give them great relief from stress and improve competitiveness among them, he said.

About 230 women employees of various government offices from all over the district are participating in the sports competitions. Joint collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, joint collector Mohan Kumar, ICDC PD Uma Rani, MEPMA PD Prakasa Rao, district sports officer Srinivasa Rao, were also present.











