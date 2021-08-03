Vijayawada: APDASAC to provide 3-wheeler motorcycles to differently-abled

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allocated Rs 37 crore during the last two years for the welfare of differently-abled persons, said Mumtaz Pathan who assumed charge as the Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Differently-Abled & Senior Citizens Assistance Corporation here on Monday.

Addressing the media after assuming the charge, Mumtaz Pathan said that the differently-abled persons would be given 1750 motorised tricycles at a cost of Rs 16.5 crore this year.

She said that she would strive to economically empower the differently-abled persons by instilling confidence in them.

Managing Director MA Kumar Raja said that the Corporation has been taking various programmes to help the differently-abled persons and senior citizens.

The government allocated Rs 25 crore to the corporation this year to undertake various welfare programmes. The corporation distributed three-wheelers, wheelchairs, artificial limbs to the needy persons. Hearing-aids and smart phones for the hearing impaired, laptops, MP3 players and Braille instruments textbooks, walking sticks, smart canes for the visual-impaired were given.

The senior citizens were provided with MCR footwear, spectacles, hand sticks, wheel chairs and hearing-aids.

He said that the differently-abled persons are being given training in painting, welding, sheet metal, carpentry and other vocational courses. Efforts are on to provide motorised three-wheelers to the differently-abled, he said.

Kumar Raja said that the government had sanctioned Rs 35 lakhto construct a new building for the Braille press in Guntur where Braille books would be published for the students of first class to tenth class.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Vijayawada East Assembly segment in-charge Boppana Bhava Kumar, general manager of corporation K Venkata Ratnam and others were present.