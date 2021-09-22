Vijayawada athletes bag gold, bronze medals in sprint

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) on Wednesday felicitated two athletes who secured gold and bronze medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprint in the 60th National Open Athletics Championship conducted at Hanamkonda in Telangana recently.

K Naresh Kumar secured gold medal and set the record in 100-metre sprint by clocking 10.3 seconds whereas N Shanmukha Srinivas got bronze medal and clocked 21.13 seconds in the 200-metre sprint.

Vice-chairman and managing director of SAAP Dr N Prabhakar Reddy along with the SAAP staff felicitated the two athletes at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here.

Prabhakar Reddy congratulating the athletes wished them to achieve more laurels for the State.

Sprinter Naresh thanked the Centre of Excellence of the SAAP which provided him good training to enable him to win the gold medal. He said that with the help of SAAP they would win more medals for the State.

SAAP assistant director SV Ramana, sports officer June Gallotte, athletics association secretary Hymavati, State Athletics Association chief coach N Vamsidhar and others were present.