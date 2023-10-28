Vijayawada: Call to utilise Jaganannaku Chebudam programme

Vijayawada : NTR district collector S Dilli Rao directed all the officials concerned to resolve all the applications in a stipulated time which were received from the public at Jaganannaku Chebudam programme. Collector said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced this pioneer programme to redress the public grievances immediately.

Collector organised the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme at Kanchikacherla MPDO office on Friday along with Nandigama MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohan Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA stated that they have been organising this programme in a mandal of every constituency of the district.

Besides, a Spandana programme was also being held in every MPDO, RDO, Sub-Collector office and at the District Collectorate every Monday to receive petitions from the public.

He said that during the programmes, they were resolving public issues related to ration cards, pensions, house site pattas and other welfare schemes immediately.

He further said that every application which is received during this programme will be registered and solved with appropriate solutions. Mohan Rao said that the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme will help public more in resolving their long pending problems. He urged the public to utilise this programme and get benefits.

RDO K Ravindrarao, DWMA PD J Sunitha, Horticultural officer Balaji Kumar and other district officers were present.