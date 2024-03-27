Vijayawada: Central bank donates traffic light sticks

Vijayawada: The Central Bank of India donated 10 barricades and 40 traffic light sticks to the police department for effective control of the traffic in Vijayawada as a part of CSR at a small function organised at Benz Circle here on Tuesday.

The function was presided over by Regional Head, Central Bank of India, Vijayawada P Satish Babu, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada Chakravarthi was the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Satish Babu explained the services rendered by the bank branches in upliftment of the poor.

DCP Chakravarthi praised the services of the Central Bank of India in the growth of economy. The meeting was concluded by proposing vote of thanks by the Deputy Regional Head, Central Bank of India SK Golani.

The Addl DCP Prasad, Asst Commissioners of Police Vamsidhar Goud, Janardhan and CI of Police Rajendra Prasad and others were present.

The Chief Managers of Central Bank of India GV Raveendra, Umendra Singh, Vikrant Goutam, Venkateswara Rao and staff members of Central Bank of India participated in the function. Manoj Kumar, Marketing Manager, and Vidya Sagar, Manager, Central Bank of India coordinated the event.