Vijayawada: Chaganti's discourse draws huge crowds

Vijayawada: A large number of people turned up for the spiritual discourse of religious scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao, at the Government music college at Durgapuram here on Saturday.

Koteswara Rao has explained the importance of worshipping Goddess Kanaka Durga at the spiritual event organised by Malladi Venkata Subbarao Charitable Trust. He said people can live peacefully when they follow the paths shown by Dharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said Chaganti Koteswara Rao was creating awareness among crores of Telugu people on the importance of participating in spiritual activities and following the Dharma.

He said Koteswara Rao was explaining a wide variety of subjects in very simple Telugu language. Artistes presented cultural programmes on the occasion.