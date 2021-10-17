Vijayawada: Chopper ride adds a dash of excitement to Dasara celebration

Vijayawada: It was a memorable and joyful Dasara for over 1,000 enthusiastic youth, adults and children, who enjoyed helicopter ride in the city. Sunday was the last day for the chopper ride.

A private aviation company arranged the heli ride for the people on the occasion of Dasara celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium. Every day, several a hundred people gathered at the IGMC stadium from October 9 to 17 to enjoy the helicopter ride.

The organisers collected Rs3,500 for six minutes ride and Rs6,000 for 15 minutes ride. The small chopper with seating capacity of six hovered over the Vijayawada city. Youth, adults and children enjoyed the scenic beauty of Krishna river, Indrakeeladri, Prakasam barrage, three beautiful canals flowing from Vijayawada city, Gunadala hill and others in the city from the sky.

As the weather conditions were good during the day time, the organisers arranged the heli ride almost every day. The district administration in association with the Department of Tourism had arranged the heli ride for the first time in Vijayawada.

Many parents with their children visited the IGMC stadium to enjoy themselves the heli ride. The organisers registered the names and later issued the ticket on the first come and first serve basis. When the district administration announced about the helicopter ride in the city, many people suspected that it was very expensive and people didn't board the chopper. But many people responded happily and boarded the chopper to have bird's eye view of the city.