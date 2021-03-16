Vijayawada: CVP Sastry, his love for music

Vijayawada: Melodious voice, confidence in rendering the Keerthanas, rich experience in classical music are the assets of CVP Sastry, a noted vocalist in Vijayawada who had given more than one thousand concerts all over the country. In an interaction with The Hans India Sastry reminisces.



"My mother Suseela is my inspiration and first guru for me. She is a veena artiste and used to take classes in my house. Without knowing the basics of classical music, I used to sing Keerthanas exactly how the students were rendering. My mother observed it and sent me to Lanka Annapurna, a music teacher in Satyanarayanapuram for training. The foundation, what my mother gave has made me like this," said CVP Sastry.

Sastry was born and brought up in Vijayawada. His father Chivukula Gopalam worked as Principal of Satavahana College and mother was a housewife and Veena artiste. Sastry had his education in AKTPM High School and later did graduation and postgraduation in English Literature. Sastry was a music diploma holder and graded artiste in All India Radio.

"Initially I used to sing film songs in an orchestra troupe and later switched over to classical music. After entering classical, I stopped singing film songs. My first concert was in 1984, when TTD Kalyana Mandapam was inaugurated in Vijayawada. I am happy to say that my mother and I participated in a concert for All India Radio."

It is a musical family. Sastry's wife Usha Rani, son and daughter are into the music and give concerts regularly. The couples take classical music classes for students. After the communication revolution the Indian culture has spread all over the world and it has become very easy to take classes online. Sastry's students are spread over not only in India but also in other countries like the USA, Ireland, Scotland and Britain.

"I am fortunate enough to have the gurus like Modumudi Sudhakar and the well-known music maestro N Ch Krishnamacharyulu. They have given me many opportunities to take part in the concerts wherever they go. I have given more than 1,000 concerts all over the Andhra Pradesh and other cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Palghat, Nyveli, Mathura, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Brindavanam, Govardhanagiri and many other places. I like Shanmukhapriya Ragam and Kharahara Priya Ragam. My gurus Sudhakar and Krishnamacharyulu have laid a path for me to walk comfortably. I will never forget them in my lifetime."

Sastry received many titles and awards during his musical journey. But he feels proud to have the award in memory of music legend Voleti Venkateswarlu. He also bagged the award from South Central Zone Cultural Centre. Sastry feels honoured singing for the dance drama 'Adi Sankaracharya' produced by Sumadhura Kala Niketan. He also composed music for Ayyappa. He scribbled some light and patriotic songs. One of his songs received the best award and the same was rendered by his daughter. While concluding his interaction Sastry said that he would like to train as many as possible to spread the classical music aroma and to do some research in the classical music to have knowledge.