Vijayawada: Expedite drinking water schemes, officials told

Vijayawada(NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao has instructed the Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (RWS&S) officials to speed up the completion of drinking water supply schemes in Nandigama Assembly constituency. The officials should take steps to begin the works that have not started so far, he said.

Collector Dilli Rao along with Nandigama MLA Dr Mondithoka Jagan Mohan Rao conducted a review meeting with the RWS&S officials and enquired about the progress of the ongoing works, at his office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, MLA Jagan Mohan brought the issue of drinking water in his constituency to the notice of the Collector.

He explained to the Collector that more than 195 protected drinking water schemes worth Rs 25.18 crore were sanctioned under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme,

but some of the works are not started so far. He requested the Collector to take action to start the works and complete them as early as possible.

Later, the Collector said that about 28 works have been completed against the sanctioned of 91, whose estimation value was below Rs 5 lakh.

Drinking water works were assigned to the contractors at Paritala, G Madhavaram, Jujjuru, Ponnavaram, V Annavaram and Vellanki, he said. These works would be started very soon, he added.

RSW & S Superintending Engineer (SE) DV Ramana, Executive Engineer DRL Prasad, Deputy Executive Engineer Ravi Kumar and other officers were present.