Vijayawada: Focus on inventions, students told

Vijayawada: Students should focus on new inventions based on the latest technology and science, said city Central MLA Malladi Vishnu while inaugurating the 11th district-level Science Fair organised under the aegis of the Education department along with MLC KS Lakshmana Rao at the Andhra Loyola College here on Monday.

Addressing the students, Malladi Vishnu said that science fairs would bring out the latent talent among students. “They should be encouraged to embrace the latest technology to use it for the development of society,” he said.

Malladi complimented the government school students who are displaying wonderful talent in preparing the scientific exhibits. He recalled that the government had been modernising the laboratories in government schools for the benefit of the students. He appealed to the teachers to encourage the students.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that the students should strive to become scientists overcoming various challenges with their creativity, skill and scientific outlook. The students should be encouraged to take up innovative research, he added.

Students of various schools across NTR district participated in the science exhibition with more than 120 exhibits.

Deputy Director of Education KVN Kumar said that the best exhibits would be presented with mementoes and certificates.

Deputy Mayor Avutu Sri Sailaja Reddy, Loyola College vice-principal Fr Kishore, District Science officer Hussain, mandal education officers M Veera Swamy, Vijaya Rama Rao, Somasekhar Nayak, A Suri Babu, Vijayalakshmi, Venkateswarlu and teachers and students of government schools participated.