Vijayawada: Free IAS coaching to toppers

Vijayawada: Takshashila IAS Academy is offering free Intermediate-plus-IAS and Degree-plus-IAS coaching for meritorious students in the two Telugu States.

Speaking to media persons at the academy Benz Circle campus here on Sunday, its founder-director Dr BSN Durga Prasad Dr N Nageswara Rao said that the academy, which created a record of sorts in Andhra Pradesh by securing nine ranks in a short span of six years, will extend its helping hand to talented, bright and economically backward students by offering free and highly qualitative coaching as part of its social service commitment.

Dr Durga Prasad said that the academy, which is the only Civil Service coaching institute in the State under YSR Vidyonnathi scheme, will conduct an entrance test online at 10 am-12 noon on June 26. While those who are completing 10th standard are eligible for Intermediate-plus-IAS six years integrated course, those who are completing Intermediate are eligible for 4-year integrated Degree-plus-IAS course.

Dr Nageswara Rao said that those who secure top three ranks of each category in the entrance test will be offered free coaching of 4-year Degree-plus-IAS and 6-year Intermediate-plus-IAS courses. He said that 4th to 12th rankers will be given 50 perc ent concession in tuition fee and 13th to 25th rankers will get 25 per cent fee concession. Those who want to attend the test will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 and can register their names on the academy's website www.takshasilaias.com on or before June 25. Those who secured 80 per cent above marks in the proposed entrance test will be called for interview, he said.