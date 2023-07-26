Vijayawada: Girls outshine boys in APOSS

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) on Tuesday released the SSC and intermediate examination results. Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, director of the APOSS, said the SSC and Intermediate public exams were held from June 26 to July 4 and the students can log onto the website apopenschool.ap.gov.in to see the results. He said learners can download their mark memos from the given link on the website.

As many as 13,320 students appeared for the SSC exams and 7,619 passed with a pass percentage of 57.20. In all, 25,097 appeared for the intermediate examinations and 15,676 of them passed with a pass percentage of 62.46.

The pass percentage of girls in SSC is 52.60 percent while boys got 41.75 percent. In Intermediate girls got 65.32 percent pass percentage and boys 60.92 percent.

Kakinada district got the first place with 88.19 pass percentage in SSC and NTR district secured the last with 16.83 percent.

In intermediate examinations, East Godavari got first place with 84.68 percent while West Godavari stands lowest with 41.71 percent.

He said that the fees relating to re-counting and re-verification can be paid from July 27 to August 4, through any one AP online service centres across the state, and no need to send special requests.