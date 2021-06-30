Vijayawada: Government General Hospital set to admit non-Covid patients from tomorrow

Vijayawada: With the drastic fall of Covid cases in Krishna district in recent days, the Medical and Health department has prepared to resume treatment to non-Covid patients at the Government General Hospital here from July 1.

Due to rapid increase of Covid cases in April and May, the medical services to the non-Covid patients were cancelled at the GGH for about two months. The GGH has around 830 beds. All the beds were allotted to Covid patients for nearly two months. The cases per day increased to even 2000 last month in Krishna district.

However, the Covid cases started to decline in recent weeks and the number of cases per day decreased to below 500.

Many patients suffering from various serious ailments depended on private hospitals for the treatment. District Collector, J Nivas recently convened a meeting with the GGH officials and asked the latter to resume the treatment to the non-Covid patients from July 1. Consequently, the hospital doctors are getting ready to resume treatment to non-Covid patients. It is expected that about 100 beds will be allotted to non-Covid patients and only serious cases that have life risk will be admitted.

The hospital prefers OP cases for non-Covid patients because the third wave is expected in September and October. The hospital doctors and staff are too tired with heavy work load and pressure in April and May due to the spurt of Covid cases.

Still about 500 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the GGH. The black fungus patients too are taking treatment in the hospital. In this backdrop, there is less possibility of hospital authorities entertaining a large number of non-Covid patients for the treatment in the coming days.