Vijayawada: Govts change, problems persist in Wynch Pet

Vijayawada: Many parties came to power and several rulers changed in Vijayawada in the last 70 years. But problems persist and the hardships people have been going through remained the same.



Wynch Pet has been facing storm water stagnation for long. It is one of the oldest colonies in the city with more than 80 years history. Population of the colony increased many folds during the last eight decades.

Many new buildings were constructed, and water consumption increased. But side drains haven't widened as per the need. Consequently, during rainy season, rainwater stagnates in the streets causing lot of inconvenience to the residents.

Outfall drain near Nizam gate must be modernised and changed for free flow of sewage water and storm water in rainy season.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has constructed CC roads in the last few decades. But failed to widen side drains in most streets. Only the main drain from Gandhi Bomma centre to Nizam gate centre widened. The drain water flows towards Nizam gate and stagnates there.

The VMC in association with the Railways made attempts to resolve the long pending water stagnation problem. But the problem still persists in the colony causing hardships to the residents. Rainwater from the nearby hill flows towards Gandhi Bomma centre and Nizam gate centres. The Underground Drainage works continued for more than ten years in Wynch Pet. Finally, these works were completed and residents are taking connections.

But storm water problem is still haunting the residents. Open drain system is leading to mosquito menace. The colony is located very near to railway station. Unlike many other colonies in old city, the Wynch Pet still remains mostly residential area.

Most of the parts of one town have changed from residential area to commercial areas. But Wynch Pet is one of the biggest residential areas in old city with good roads, drinking water supply and other facilities.





