Vijayawada: HC Chief Justice visits Durga temple

Vijayawada (NTR district): Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

He along with his family visited the Durga Temple and performed special puja to the Goddess.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, EO D Bramaramba and temple priests gave him a warm welcome as per tradition.

Later, he was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadams by the temple priests and authorities.