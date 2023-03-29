  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: HC Chief Justice visits Durga temple

Sri Kanaka Durga temple EO D Bramaramba offering prasadam to High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and his spouse at the temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday
x

Sri Kanaka Durga temple EO D Bramaramba offering prasadam to High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and his spouse at the temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Highlights

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

Vijayawada (NTR district): Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

He along with his family visited the Durga Temple and performed special puja to the Goddess.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, EO D Bramaramba and temple priests gave him a warm welcome as per tradition.

Later, he was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadams by the temple priests and authorities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X