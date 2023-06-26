Vijayawada: High altitude balloon satellite launched

Vijayawada: To create awareness on space and space exploration among engineering students, NSLV-19, high altitude balloon satellite was launched by Akshay Sunkara, Mission Director, and a team of 25 students on the premises of Usha Rama Engineering and Technology at Telaprolu village in Krishna district on Sunday.

The balloon satellite has been launched in collaboration with Space Kidz India, Chennai.

The chief guest of the programme, P Gowtham Reddy, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited, (APSFL) said the balloon launching is the first of a kind in Andhra Pradesh and felt the students will learn more and work on this for the betterment of future India. He congratulated the organisers for hosting the event.

Dr B Bala Krishna, Director of Evaluation, JNTU Kakinada, the guest of honour, said the field of space exploration is an emerging technology and students will benefit from this by doing more projects.

Dr P Anil Kumar, Scientist RDI-DRDO, speaking on the occasion, said space exploration is rapidly growing and it holds immense potential for the future and suggested the students to focus on the important subject.

Akshay Sunkara, mission director, underwent training at AVS Academy, Chicago, USA under the guidance of its Director Kiran Palla in space science and technology. Later on, he was guided by Dr Srimathy Kesan, CEO of Space Kidz India, Chennai to launch this high-altitude balloon.

Sunkara Ramabrahmam, Chairman of the college thanked Kiran Palla, Director of AVS academy, USA, Srimathy Kesan, CEO of Space Kidz India.

Akshay Sunkara & team, Anil Kumar Sunkara, Secretary & Correspondent, college faculty and others participated.