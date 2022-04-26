Vijayawada: Kuchipudi dance ballet wins accolades

Vijayawada: A Kuchipudi dance ballet titled 'Kumara Sambhavam' was showcased by the disciples of Natyacharya Bhagavatula Venkatrama Sharma at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College open air auditorium here on Sunday evening.

'Kumara Sambhavam' was originally written in Sanskrit by 'Mahakavi' Kalidas.

This story tells about the birth of Karthikeya, son of Lord Shiva and Parvathi. With the request of Indra, Karthikeya was sent to kill the powerful demon, named Tarakasura.

The dance ballet was beautifully choreographed by director Venkatrama Sharma with eye capturing movements and postures.

He has used all his skills and experience to mould this dance drama. It would have been more attractive, if the lighting was used more properly.

Kumara Suryanarayana has contributed much in composing tunes and also background score for Rangaswamy's script.

Surabhi Raghunath costumes and make up was good and has given richness to the drama.

Artistes Bhargavi Prathyusha (Shiva), Sowmya (Parvathi), Manogna Kameswari (Kumaraswamy), Ch Ramakrishna (Tarakasura), Vijayanand (Indra), Vaishnavi (Manmadha), Nikhita (Rati Devi), John (Vishnu), Tajuddin (Brahma), Bhargavi (Lakshmi), Lalitha (Saraswathi), Tejeswini (Narada) and Sankeerthana, Vaishnavi, Bindu, Tanmayi, Swathi and Lasya, excellently expressed the 'bhavam' to the tunes and also to the situation and received appreciations form the audience.

Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah, Nannapaneni Nageswara Rao, Dogiparthi Sankara Rao and Dr MC Das appreciated the efforts of the team members and also honoured on behalf of Andhra Nataka Kalasamithi.