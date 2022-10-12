Vijayawada: Loyola starts Spanish, German professional courses

Vijayawada: Youth Empowering Service on Wednesday launched Spanish and German professional courses in Andhra Loyola Campus.

Inaugurating the courses, Director of YES-J Fr Bala Bollineni said that to gain a better position in today's world, one has to compete with globalisation. Language is very important factor to expand one's employment opportunities. It is a well-known fact that one has an edge in employment or education if one is empowered not only in English but also in European languages, starting with national-level corporate companies, foreign education, and foreign employment opportunities, he said.

Youth Empowering Service-Jesuits, one of the ministries of Andhra Jesuit Province of the Society of Jesus, has collaborated with Snapworks, an online education platform to make the course not just professional but also accessible to poor and middle class youth. "We are pleased to announce that these courses will offer the best professional online course at highly subsidised charges," he said.

Courses were designed with the aim of professional certification in the respective languages. Graduate students and graduates who are competing for foreign education in European countries and want to improve their employment opportunities may take advantage of this opportunity.

The interested may contact the course coordinator at 7075414466 or mail at [email protected] for further details.