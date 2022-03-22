Vijayawada: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav dares TDP to contest 2024 Assembly elections alone

Vijayawada: Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday challenged the Telugu Desam Party to contest the 2024 Assembly elections alone if they have guts. He expressed ire on the Telugu Desam Party Legislative Council members at the Council meeting on Monday.

It may be recalled that the TDP members have been staging protests demanding a debate in the Council on the deaths taken place in Jangareddygudem.

The TDP has been alleging that 45 persons died due to consumption of spurious liquor in West Godavari district. The ruling YSRCP denied the allegations and stated that the deaths reported were natural only.

In this backdrop, the TDP members on Monday continued the protests during the proceedings and raised slogan 'Govinda – Govinda.' Some YSRCP members reacted angrily and asked them to stop the protests and let the proceedings continue.

But, the TDP members continued the protests and insisted that a debate should be held in the Council on deaths in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district.

Anil Kumar expressed ire on TDP and challenged the TDP to contest the elections alone without any alliance.

He said the TDP had earlier won elections only after it forged alliance with other parties. Anil Kumar said the YSRCP would contest the elections alone in 2024 Assembly elections.

Legislative Council chairman Moshen Raju has adjourned the House as both ruling YSRCP and main Opposition TDP members indulged in a heated argument in the Council.