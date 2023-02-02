Vijayawada: Minister Mutyala Naidu assures release of pending bills

Vijayawada(NTR District): Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B Mutyala Naidu promised release of pending bills regarding various building constructions and developmental works taken up in gram panchayats.

Gram sarpanches, who were elected with the support of the ruling YSRCP, has formed a new committee 'Andhra Pradesh Sarpanchula Ikya Vedika' for resolving the gram panchayats' problems with the support of the State government. The new committee meeting was conducted at YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

On this occasion, AP Sarpanchula Ikya Vedika leaders submitted a representation to the Deputy CM regarding various issues, which are being faced by the gram panchayats as well as sarpanches.

Later, Mutyala Naidu said that all the pending bills of gram panchayats would be cleared by the end of March. For the development of villages, the State government is planning to release special funds for the construction of roads and drains, he said.