Vijayawada: Municipal, Anganwadi workers continue protests

Vijayawada: Anganwadi workers, municipal workers and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees continued the protests on Monday, the first day of the Year 2024.



Municipal workers staged a protest near the VMC main office and decided to intensify the agitation till their demands were conceded by the government.

CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao expressed solidarity with the municipal workers at the VMC office. He alleged that the government failed to address the problems of the municipal workers. The municipal workers’ agitation continued on the seventh day.

Anganwadi workers’ and helpers’ protests continued at the Dharna Chowk on the 21st day on Monday. The Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union leaders condemned the inaction of the government in conceding their ‘just’ demands.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees’ protests continued on the 13th day on Monday. The CPM leaders and CITU leaders extended their support to the agitating employees and workers. They demanded that the government immediately respond and resolve the pending problems of the workers and employees.