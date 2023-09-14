Vijayawada: Niti Aayog hailed for declaring Vizag as pilot city

Vijayawada : The AP Chambers on Wednesday hailed the announcement of Niti Aayog declaring Visakhapatnam as one of the pilot cities along with Mumbai and Surat.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said in a statement here that with natural resources, base for several public sector undertakings, excellent connectivity and infrastructure, the upcoming VCIC corridor, Kharagpur-Vijayawada dedicated freight corridor, the upcoming Bhogapuram airport, East Coast Economic Corridor, the Visakhapatnam is already a fast growing city in the country. “It is one of the top exporting cities in India.”

He said that the announcement will further boost the rapid development of the port-based city and soon will emerge as the South East gateway of India. The formation of Railway zone quickly with launching zonal operations and completion of Bhogapuram airport at a rapid pace will further drive the city to become one of the mega cities in India, he added.