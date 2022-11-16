Vijayawada: Officials told to maintain population, voters ratio

Vijayawada: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said population and voters ratio must be maintained in electoral rolls in the revision of voters. The officials should take care in revision of electoral rolls, particularly deletion and additions of names.

Meena attended as the chief guest at the review meeting conducted at the collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday on revision of electoral rolls. District collector Ranjit Basha gave details of total voters, number of polling stations and others through a power point presentation.

The CEO reviewed the electoral roll mandal-wise and asked the officials to personally visit the villages, towns and enquire about the voters migrated to other places, died, newly married persons, fake voters, people living in other places and maintain accurate details. The officials should be careful in deletion

and addition of names in the electoral rolls, he cautioned.

He suggested that the officials create awareness among the people on enrolment of names in the voters list and to take special care on the youth who attained 18-19 years of age, married people, etc.,

The officials can get names of young voters from the colleges, which maintain the data for schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena. He further said the officials also can get data of voters from the MEPMA, disabled welfare and social welfare, on the transgenders, displaced families, disabled persons and enrol their names in the voter list. He asked the officials to prepare the final list of voters before the elections.

Later, Meena along with district collector Ranjit Basha and other officials visited the ZP high school at Chilakalapudi and inspected the polling station.

He also visited the polling stations at the anganvadi centre and pre-primary school at Bhairagipalem village.

He interacted with the local residents of Bhairagipalem and enquired about the voter cards, Aadhaar cards and other details. Krishna district joint collector Dr R Mahesh Kumar, DRO M Venkateswarlu, RDOs of three revenue divisions and officials of revenue and other departments participated in the review meeting.