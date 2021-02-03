Vijayawada: Permission mandatory for pollution testing vehicles

Vijayawada: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said on Tuesday that the transport department has received complaints that some pollution testing vehicle drivers are collecting money from the public and issuing fake pollution certificates.

He said that the Transport department seized a pollution checking vehicle bearing number AP 09TA 6067 for not taking permission from the Transport department for checking the pollution of vehicles and the driver collected money from the public and issued fake pollution certificates.

In a press release on Tuesday, the DTC Purendra said that pollution testing vehicle drivers must get permission from the Transport department for conducting the pollution tests and issuing certificates. He said that the Transport department conducted search in some parts of Vijayawada city on Tuesday and noticed one vehicle driver was collecting money from the public and issuing the fake pollution certificates.

The pollution testing vehicle drivers are arranging a computer, cameras in the vehicle and giving fake pollution certificates without conducting proper pollution level tests. The DTC said the Transport department would seize pollution testing vehicles if they don't have permission. The norms prescribed by the department must be maintained by the pollution testing vehicles and warned criminal cases will be booked on the drivers if they don't obtain permission from the Transport department and give fake pollution certificates.

He said the pollution testing vehicle driver must display the permission certificate on the vehicle. The DTC has appealed to the people to give information to the Transport department, if the pollution checking vehicles collect money without obtaining permission from the transport department.