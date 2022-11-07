Vijayawada: PNB organises walkathon

Vijayawada: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, the Punjab National Bank-Vijayawada circle office on Sunday organised a walkathon to sensitise the public about the eradication of corruption in society. The Bank's circle head R Krishnamoorthy inaugurated the programme, in which bank's staff members participated. They took out a parade on Bandar road displaying banners and placards and raised slogans against corruption.

Bank circle head Krishnamoorthy said that they have organised grama sabhas at all rural branches of the circle during the week. They have donated chairs and multipurpose audio systems to govt schools at Vanukuru and Pallepet, he informed.