Vijayawada: Red Run competition held

Vijayawada: Among the winners of state-level Red Run competitions held in October last year to bring awareness on prevention of HIV under the aegis of AP State AIDS Control Society (AP SACS), M Naresh participated in the national-level Red Run competitions organised in Goa on Monday and won the second prize in the transgender category.

Project director of APSACS Dr A Siri presented the cash prize of Rs 35,000 and a memento to Naresh at a meeting here on Tuesday. Dr Saraswati Devi, APD, Dr T Manjula, Joint Director (IEC), Dr Kameswara Prasad, Joint Director (BSD), Dr Rajendra Prasad also congratulated Naresh for his achievement.

