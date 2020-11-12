Vijayawada: Rythu Bharosa Centres to boost income of farmers, says Minister Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: The objective of the setting up Rytu Bharosa centres is to increase the agriculture and horticulture output and enhance the income of farmers, said Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani).

He said farmers can avail the services like registration of crops in e-crop application, field visits to the cultivated areas, collecting samples for the soil testing, furnishing information on input subsidy, visiting the seed producing centres etc.

Kodali Nani performed ground breaking ceremony for construction of Rytu Bharosa centre at a cost of Rs 21.80 lakh, village health clinic at a cost of Rs17.85 lakh at Dokiparru village of Gudlavallerumandal on Wednesday.

Kodali Nani continued the Nadu-Nedu Padayatra in Gudlavalleru mandal. The padayatra is being conducted to mark the completion of three years of the padayatra conducted by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He paid tributes to the departed leaders YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Babu Jagjeevan Ram at Dokiparru village. Hundreds of YSRCP workers and leaders joined the padayatra.

Kodali Nani explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government to the people during the padayatra. He spoke to the people and enquired about the implementation of the welfare schemes and the requirements of the local people.