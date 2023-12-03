Vijayawada: Spectacular Xmas cake mixing ceremony held

Vijayawada: Amirta Institute of Hotel Management, Vijayawada, organised a spectacular cake mixing ceremony in its campus on Saturday marking the commencement of the Christmas season with an air of grandeur.



The cake mixing was made using an array of exquisite ingredients, including premium dry fruits and spirits. The event was graced by Hari Prasad (general manager), Vas Dev N (HR manager), Priyanka (HR assistant) and Chinni Devaraju (sous chef) from Grand Vijayawada by GRT.

The cake mixing event was a harmonious symphony of unity, joy and excellence epitomizing the spirit that defines Chennais Amirta Institute of Hotel Management. The staff and students enjoyed the occasion and greeted each other.