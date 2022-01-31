Vijayawada: Three-day HMTV Agri Expo concludes

Vijayawada: The three-day Agri Expo organised by the HMTV at the Siddhartha Hotel Management College in Vijayawada concluded on Sunday.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu visited the expo on the third day and congratulated the organisers for conducting the expo. He said organic products are good for health and people are getting aware about the importance of the products.

The MLA went around the stalls and enquired about the organic products, vegetables, seeds and cultivation methods. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha visited the stalls and enquired about the organic vegetables, fruits etc.

The organisers thanked the participants, Ministers Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, Velampalli Srinivas, MLA Vishnu, Joint Collector Madhavi Latha, managements of various companies, farmers and others. Hundreds of farmers enthusiastically visited the expo.