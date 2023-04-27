Vijayawada: Thyagaraja Swamy birth anniversary celebrations commence

Vijayawada(NTR district): The 256th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Thyagaraja Swamy commenced on Wednesday. This festival will conclude on May 2 at Sivaramakrishna Kshetram (Ramakoti). This music festival is organised by Sri Sadguru Sangeetha Sabha.

During morning session, the organisers scheduled vocal concerts of Ambatipudi Ramalakshmi, Oruganti Lakahmi, Vadevu Ratnadevi, Sigaraju Lavanya, G Raghunath Rao and flute recital of Kumar Babu and Veena concert by the students of Sri Subrahmanya Mahati Sangeeta Samithi. These concerts were supported by Mangalagiri Sri Vyas, DVS Manasija, K Sibrahmanya Raju on Violin and Varun Ravi Chandran, B Saicharan, Kasturi Bhargav, Parupalli Ibhavan on Mridangam.

Evening programmes commenced with the flute duet concert of S Vanamali and S Madhav and this was followed by vocal concerts by P Siva Sai Charan, Kuppa Pradymna, Bhamidipati Seilalita, Vemuri Venkata Viswanth and Popuri Gayatri Gowrinath.

Uppalapati Krishan Sneha showcased Bharatanatyam on the same platform. She performed the saint Thyagaraja Keerthanas.

Later, Konda Sasidhar presented a Veena concert and a Violin concert by TKV Ramanujacharylulu. These evening concerts were supported by Ch Abhiram, PVKDK Sarma, Chavali Srinivas, on Violin, and Mridangam support rendered by Kandula Anilkumar, K Sadgurucharan, Kasturi Bhargav, and K Jaganmohini. The day-long concerts were enjoyed by the music lovers.

Popuri Gowrinath, secretary and BVS Prakash, President of the samithi actively participated.